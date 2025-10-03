Lane closures start next week on Austin Bluffs Parkway for water repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Eastbound lane closures on Austin Bluffs Parkway will start next week, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

Two eastbound lanes will be closed between American Drive and North Academy Boulevard from Monday, October 6, to Friday, October 10, for crews to replace a broken water valve and fire hydrant.

Crews will also be repaving the road.

CSU says the northern eastbound lane will remain open to allow for left and right turns at the Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard intersection.

Businesses in the area will remain open, and there will be alternative access to their parking lots.

CSU says there are existing westbound lane closures of Austin Bluffs Parkway between Meadowland Boulevard and Brenner Place from now until November.

You are asked to plan for slower traffic in the area during this time.

