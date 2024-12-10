Lane closures on North Gate Boulevard happening Tuesday and Wednesday

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Starting Tuesday, there will be some lane closures on North Gate Boulevard entering and exiting the Air Force Academy.

For most of the day Tuesday, there will be closures getting onto the academy. Wednesday, there will be outbound lane closures. They will last from the gate to Jack Valley Road.

There will be one lane open at all times so crews can do some maintenance on the vehicle barriers, which will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The academy says drivers may have delays, and they are asked to consider using the South Gate as necessary.

