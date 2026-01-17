Lane closures on 8th Street start Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, there will be lane closures in both directions of 8th Street from U.S. Highway 24 to Motor City Drive.

The road work is expected to end in February.

The northbound right lane of 8th Street will close at 9 a.m. Monday about 400 feet south of the Fountain Creek bridge to the eastbound Highway 24 frontage road.

The lane is expected to be closed for around four weeks so crews can rebuild sidewalks, driveways and roadways features.

When the phase is done, the city says the northbound turn lane to the eastbound Highway 24 frontage road will reopen.

The city says there will also be short duration lane closures on southbound 8th Street from Highway 24 to Bear Creek. This is happening so crews can locate utilities under 8th Street.

The lane closures will move along southbound 8th Street throughout the day.

When crews complete road work on southbound 8th Street, they will move to the northbound lanes from Motor City Drive to Highway 24. The city says crews will also locate utilities on 8th Street between Highway 24 and Cucharras Street.

For more information on the project and for construction updates, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

