Issaquah Dr. near Dublin Blvd. closed Tuesday for traffic light installation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Issaquah Drive south of Dublin Boulevard will be closed starting Tuesday so crews can install a new traffic light.

The closure is part of the Dublin Boulevard Improvement Project.

The street is located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs near the 7-11 off Marksheffel Road.

Issaquah Drive north of Dublin Boulevard is nearing completion, and according to the City of Colorado Springs, it should reopen Tuesday.

During daytime working hours, crews will paint new lines on Dublin Boulevard near Issaquah Drive. During this time, Dublin Boulevard will be down to one lane in each direction.

If you have to travel through the area, there will be a temporary entrance to the neighborhood just 300 feet away from the closure. You can also use Mustang Rim Drive if you need to get to a home or business in the area.

