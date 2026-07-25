Interstate 25 northbound lanes closed near Castle Rock after rollover crash, fuel leak

All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed Friday evening near Castle Rock following a crash, according to an advisory from Castle Rock Police at 6:10 p.m.

According to the alert, the lanes were closed just south of the Founders Parkway and Meadows Boulevard exit.

The Douglas County sheriff's office said deputies and other first responders were on scene after a rollover crash and fuel leak. Officials said to expect heavy traffic and slowdowns in the area.

"We appreciate your patience while first responders are on scene," Castle Rock police officials said in the post.

In addition to Castle Rock police and Douglas County sheriff's deputies, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue and Colorado State Patrol were also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story that may be updated.