Interchange project on I-25 in Pueblo will shutdown two ramps until 2027

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new interchange project on I-25 in Pueblo will shutdown two southbound ramps on the interstate until the Spring of 2027.

It's at the Belmont interchange (Highway 50B) and I-25. The closures start this Friday at 7 p.m. The new improvements are expected to be done by the summer of 2027.

"The reason for the project is to replace the bridges over Fountain Creek, the UPRR Railroad and I-25," said Scott Dalton, a Project Director with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). "They're functionally obsolete and structurally, their life is pretty much over."

To get around this closure and to get to and from Highway 50B and I-25, you'll have to take Colorado Highway 47, so give yourself extra time.

___

Shoe orders canceled because of tariffs, Colorado Springs shoe store owner says If you've been shopping for shoes lately, you might've noticed some prices going up. Shoe orders canceled because of tariffs, Colorado Springs shoe store owner says

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.