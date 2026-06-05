I-25 to shut down to just one lane overnight Firday, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are closing two lanes on Interstate 25 (I-25)in both directions tonight between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.
Traffic will drop to just one lane while workers fix the bridge.
Take a look at the map in the video player below.
The closures start Friday at 7 p.m. and last until early Saturday morning. Crews hope to have all lanes back open by 6 a.m.
The northbound closures begin at 7 p.m., and the southbound closures start at 8 p.m.
___
Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public
A study that Colorado Springs Utilities has referenced in increasing the CEO's pay is not being made public. The organization behind the study says it's “industry practice" not to share it.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.