Highway 50 and Baxter Road construction starting next month in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will start an intersection improvement project at Highway 50 and Baxter Road in Pueblo County on June 2.

The following traffic impacts will be in place:



single lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Highway 50 within the project limits during working hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday

single lane closures in both directions of Baxter Road from Highway 50 to Gale Road during overnight hours, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For the latest on lane closures and other traffic notices, visit CDOT's website. Work is expected to be done in late July.

Work at the intersection will include the following:



widening the north side of westbound Highway 50 to improve the turning radius to and from Baxter Road

converting the right westbound Highway 50 through lane into a dedicated turn lane and acceleration lane

adding channelized islands to separate opposing traffic flows and facilitate left and right turns

milling and paving

installing new curb and gutter

adding streetlights and signs

According to CDOT, westbound Highway 50 will revert to two through lanes after the intersection.

“This type of safety improvement project is critical for intersections such as this one that support a high daily volume of traffic,” said CDOT Region Transportation Director Shane Ferguson. “This is an excellent example of how CDOT’s traffic safety initiatives will benefit the traveling public in all regions of the state.”

CDOT says the work zone on Highway 50 will extend east to west from Mile Point 7 to Mile Point 8. They also say the project limits on Baxter Road extended from Highway 50 to Gale Road.

According to CDOT, warning signage will be posted before the work zone to alert travelers of lane closures.

For more information about the project, you can call (719)299-0656 or visit CDOT's website.

CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go” by checking weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions.

You can view the following resources below:



The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices, such as phones, while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!



