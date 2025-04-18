Gates 4, 6 and 19 at Fort Carson to be closed Friday through Monday

FORT CARSON — According to U.S. Army Fort Carson, gates 4, 6 and 19 will be closed for military training holidays starting Friday.
The Mountain Post says they will reopen on Monday.
Gates 4, 6 and 19 will be closed Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, for military training holidays. pic.twitter.com/mri1dtCCAV
— US Army Fort Carson (@USArmy_FtCarson) April 16, 2025
