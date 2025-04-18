Watch Now
Gates 4, 6 and 19 at Fort Carson to be closed Friday through Monday

Fort Carson
US Army
Fort Carson
FORT CARSON — According to U.S. Army Fort Carson, gates 4, 6 and 19 will be closed for military training holidays starting Friday.

The Mountain Post says they will reopen on Monday.

