Garden of the Gods Road will be reduced to one lane overnight Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Garden of the Gods Road will be reduced to one lane starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says the closure will be east of I-25 and will last until 5 a.m. Thursday.

It's happening so crews can install new traffic signals and overhead arms at the Northpark Drive and Mark Dabling Boulevard intersections.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area due to heavy equipment and work vehicles. You are asked to consider alternate routes, if possible, to minimize delays.

Next week, crews are planning to remove old traffic signal poles and perform final work on the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, which started in October.

According to the city, $1.96 million for the project is funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

To learn more about the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

