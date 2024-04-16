Watch Now
Forming sinkhole closes WB I-70 near Edwards

Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 16:56:10-04

EDWARDS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Edwards Tuesday morning due to a forming sinkhole.

The sinkhole is forming off the shoulder of the roadway, CDOT said. Engineers are on scene assessing the damage.

The westbound lanes are closed between Exit 163 at Edwards and Exit 147 near Eagle.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto US 6 at Wolcott.

The detour is approximately 10 miles and oversized loads are not permitted through the detour.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last. There is no estimated time on when work will be completed.

