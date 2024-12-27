Fines for express lane weaving violations taking effect on January 1

COLORADO — Fines for express lane weaving violations take effect on January 1.
WATCH: New toll lane technology takes effect
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), between December 1 and 17, the state issued more than 23,000 warnings to drivers for weaving in and out of express lanes at the following locations:
- Central 70 - between Brighton Boulevard and Chambers Road
- I-25 South Gap - between Monument and Castle Rock
- US 36 corridors - between Boulder and Denver
Those fines, which are 'civil penalties' for violating the express lanes rules start at $75 if they are paid within 20 days. After that, the fine amount is doubled at $150.
