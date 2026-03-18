Fatal crash along North Academy Boulevard under investigation by CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard were closed north and south of Vickers Drive on Wednesday morning as police were on scene investigating a fatal crash.

Details are limited, but a police spokesperson says that the crash was called in shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian dead at the scene. The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and is working with the officers' investigation.

At the time of this article's publication, CSPD says charges have not been filed against the driver. The person killed will be identified by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

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