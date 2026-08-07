Early morning traffic crash causes death Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that they are currently working on cleaning up a crash that killed at least one person on Friday morning.

Northbound lanes of North Powers were closed at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard as crews worked to clean up the crash.

Right before 5:00 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

When medical personnel arrived on scene, they determined that a woman had died as a result of the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, detectives with the CSPD Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation.

Initial investigation details indicate that a car traveling northbound on Powers Boulevard struck a pedestrian at the Palmer Park intersection.

Police say that speed and alcohol do not seem to be factors in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

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