Dublin Boulevard widening project nears end with five-day closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After nearly a year of construction on Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs leaders say relief is finally coming for frustrated drivers and local businesses.

The Dublin Boulevard widening project, which runs from Powers to Marksheffel, has been ongoing for months, creating traffic delays and hurting businesses along the corridor.

Starting June 7, the city will shut down the stretch from Issaquah to the Marksheffel intersection for five straight days to complete the work. City officials say business access will remain open during the closure.

Deputy Chief of Staff Travis Easton said the decision to close the road for five consecutive days came directly from community feedback.

"Part of the feedback we've gotten is, you know, we'd like to just rip the band-aid off and just be done with this, and that input went into the decision to just close this for 5 days. And again rip that band-aid off and be done with it," Easton said.

Councilmember Roland Rainey acknowledged the frustration residents have experienced throughout the project.

"We know, and I can tell you as a resident, it is frustrating, and we understand the frustration that you are experiencing. This is why the resources, the timeline has been shortened, and we have put nothing but time and energy into thinking through the traffic reconfiguration," Rainey said.

Rainey also emphasized the accelerated pace of the final phase.

"We have now condensed that time. We put resources against this project. We are now with a very progressive accelerated schedule, and starting on June 7th, we're going to go ahead and shut down part of this area so we can complete this project within five days. Yes, you heard me right, five days," Rainey said.

When complete, the project will expand Dublin Boulevard from two to four lanes, adding raised medians and dedicated turn lanes. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by June 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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