Downtown Colorado Springs intersection to become a temporary all-way stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs will temporarily make the intersection at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue an all-way, signed stop for construction crews to work on the Tejon Revitalization Project.

The change will begin on Friday, September 5, at 9:00 a.m.

As a reminder, drivers should follow posted signs and remember the multi-way stop traffic laws in Colorado, as provided by the city:



Motorists must yield to any vehicle that has already entered the intersection

When multiple vehicles arrive at the same time, yield to the vehicle on your right City of Colorado Springs

Once construction is complete, the intersection will return to normal.

City officials say the intersection change coincides with the temporary closure of Tejon Street to cars from Pikes Peak Avenue to Kiowa Street.

