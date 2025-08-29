One block of Tejon Street closing downtown through December, starting Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Tuesday, September 2, one block of Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs will close through December.

The street will be closed to all cars from Pikes Peak Avenue to East Kiowa Street.

City of Colorado Springs

The closure is part of the Tejon Street Revitalization Project as it moves into the second and final block of construction, including improvements to the sidewalks, patios, and streets.

Visitors will still be able to get access to businesses along the construction area, but street parking will not be available until further notice.

Businesses on the affected block will receive vouchers for two hours free parking at three nearby City parking garages.

The goal of the project is to:



expand outdoor dining areas

increase public safety

improve pedestrian accessibility

increase business activity



Since Tejon Street will remain closed to cars from Pikes Peak Avenue to Kiowa Street, the city will move the Fallen Firefighters event, Veterans Day Parade, and the Festival of Lights parade to "Block 2."

___

Fort Carson Soldier Raises $50K for Cancer Treatment - Gives It All Away to Help Others Sergeant First Class David Hong battling stage 4 colon cancer raised over $50,000 in three days for experimental treatment, but when Tricare approved coverage, he donated every penny to help other service members and veterans fighting cancer. The Fort Carson religious specialist underwent the innovative histotripsy treatment earlier this month and remains hopeful about the results. His selfless decision shows how one soldier's battle became a mission to help others in their fight against cancer. Fort Carson Soldier Raises $50K for Cancer Treatment - Gives It All Away to Help Others

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.