Diesel spill closes streets south of Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — East Las Animas Street and Wahsatch Avenue are closed due to a diesel spill, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD posted on social media about the spill just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say the spill was caused after the diesel tank from a truck was punctured in an accident.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident at Las Animas and Wahsatch where a diesel tank from a truck was punctured in the accident. At this time it’s estimated the tank is about 100 gallons and about 50 galls have spilled. Storm water is responding to assess. Las… pic.twitter.com/WZHjonX9jY — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 28, 2024

At this time, CSFD says an estimated 50 gallons from the 100-gallon tank have spilled. Stormwater is responding to assess the situation.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or when the roads will reopen. CSFD says to avoid the area until the spill is cleaned up.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

