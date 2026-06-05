CSFD on the scene of a diesel spill at Hancock Expressway and Milton E. Proby Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers should expect delays near the intersection of the Hancock Expressway and Milton E Proby Parkway as crews work to clean up a diesel spill.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department hazmat team is on scene for a diesel spill. According to crews on scene, a truck leaked around 50 gallons of diesel fuel on the road.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a hazmat incident on Hancock and Milton E Proby.
A semi experienced a diesel fuel leak. Firefighters are working to contain the spill. Approx. 50 gallons have spilled.
Eastbound Milton E Proby east of Hancock is down to one lane. Please… pic.twitter.com/R1JRAwcFyr
— Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) June 5, 2026
The department says that Milton E Proby Parkway is down to one lane east of Hancock Expressway.
Expect a significant delay while crews work to clean up the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.
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