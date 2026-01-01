Person injured following crash on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is injured following a crash on New Year's Day, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road, which is located east of North Powers Boulevard.

According to CSFD, the crash involved two vehicles. One of the drivers suffered serious injuries, and the department says the other driver wasn't hurt.

At this time, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to CSFD. They say they are unsure if speed played a role in the incident.

___

Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1 Several Colorado state laws will go into effect on January 1, including House Bill 1090, which will give more transparency to customers about unexpected costs by eliminating junk fees. Prices upfront, Colorado's new transparency law eliminates hidden fees starting January 1

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.