Construction to replace bridge on McClelland Road begins Monday

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Construction to replace a bridge in eastern El Paso County started Monday on McClelland Road between US Highway 24 and Murphy Road.

The project, which is located in Peyton, is expected to be done in about four to six weeks, weather permitting.

El Paso County thanks you for your cooperation. They also want to remind you to reduce speeds in and around work zones and to watch out for the following:



workers

equipment

signs

barricades



For more information about the construction, visit the El Paso County Public Works website.

