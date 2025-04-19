Watch Now
Construction on Dublin Boulevard with overnight road closures starting Tuesday

City of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Dublin Boulevard Improvements project starts Tuesday with overnight road closures, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure will be on Dublin Boulevard from Black Forest Road/Shimmering Creek Drive to Peterson Road. You can view the overnight closures below:

  • Tuesday, April 22: 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, April 23: 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The city says these safety closures are necessary while crews move travel lanes and set concrete barriers.
A detour will be in place. It will direct traffic on Dublin Boulevard to use the following roads to bypass the work area:

  • Tutt Boulevard
  • Stetson Hills Boulevard
  • Peterson Road

The city says local access will be provided between Tutt Boulevard and Black Forest Road/Shimmering Creek Drive.
For more information about the Dublin Boulevard Improvements project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

