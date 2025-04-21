Watch Now
Construction begins on Ellicott Highway Monday, expected to last through July

Attention residents of Eastern El Paso County! Important construction on Ellicott Highway is starting today, resulting in a three-month road closure for bridge reconstruction—here are the details and detour map you need to know to navigate the area safely.
ELLICOTT — Construction work began on Ellicott Highway Monday between Highway 110 and Falcon Highway, according to El Paso County.

The county says the road will be closed at Brackett Creek crossing, and a detour will be in place from Monday until July 11. The project is dependent on weather.

El Paso County reminds you to reduce speeds in and around work zones and to watch for the following:

  • workers
  • equipment
  • signs
  • barricades

The county thanks you for your cooperation as the new bridge is being constructed.
____

