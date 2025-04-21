Construction begins on Ellicott Highway Monday, expected to last through July

ELLICOTT — Construction work began on Ellicott Highway Monday between Highway 110 and Falcon Highway, according to El Paso County.

The county says the road will be closed at Brackett Creek crossing, and a detour will be in place from Monday until July 11. The project is dependent on weather.

El Paso County reminds you to reduce speeds in and around work zones and to watch for the following:



workers

equipment

signs

barricades

The county thanks you for your cooperation as the new bridge is being constructed.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.