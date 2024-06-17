Construction begins on busy road on Air Force Academy grounds Monday

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Starting Monday, a busy road on the Air Force Academy grounds will be temporarily closed for construction.

It's on Pine Drive from Stadium Boulevard to the West Pine Loop. Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians are all prohibited during the construction.

This road work improvement project will impact access to the Pine Valley Housing, the equestrian center and Air Academy High School.

A detour is in place to Pine Valley from Stadium Boulevard to Community Center Drive to West Pine Loop. The academy says commuters will travel through Pine Valley Housing to access Air Academy High School. A map of the closure and detour is below:

United States Air Force Academy

According to the United States Air Force Academy, the closure is aimed to expedite the necessary repairs and reopen the road before school starts for District 20 and the fall semester for the Air Force Academy.

Work is expected to wrap up on July 27 before school starts.

