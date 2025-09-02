Colorado’s chain law goes into effect Monday (because yes, it can snow in September)

DENVER, Colo. – We’ve had a particularly warm summer in Colorado this year, so the heat may have caused to you to forget that, yes, summer snow is possible in September.

On the first day of the month, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans about the state’s chain and traction laws, which went into effect Monday.

“Whether a tractor-trailer or a four-door sedan, snow and ice conditions impact your drive,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “If carrying chains or checking your tire tread seems like a hassle, imagine the inconvenience of sitting in traffic due to a crash or being rerouted miles out of your way due to highway closures.”

Per Colorado law, from Sept. 1 to May 31 – so for the next 9 months – all vehicles must be prepared with adequate tires and equipment when traveling in Colorado during the winter.

What does that mean for large, commercial vehicles?

For larger vehicles with a combined weight of more than 16,000 pounds, that means making sure you’re carrying chains or alternative traction devices (ATDs) on the following roads where chains are required, regardless of current weather:



I-70 west of Morrison

Highway 9 from Frisco to Fairplay

Route 40 west of Empire US 50 west of Salida

US 160 west of Morrison

US 285 from Morrison to the New Mexico border

All of US 550



Commercial vehicle drivers found not to be carrying chains or ATDs could face up to a $500 fine plus a $79 surcharge. If you’re stuck and blocking any traveled portion of the roadway, the fine is $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge, CSP officials said.

What about smaller vehicles?

All motor vehicles with a weight less than 16,001 pounds traveling on any portion of I-70 between Morrison and Dotsero must have:



Tire chains for two or more drive tires; or

An approved ATD for two or more drive tires; or

Tires with a tread depth of at least 3/16-inch and which are rated for either “All weather” or “Mud and Snow” (indicated by a “All Season”, M+S, M/S, etc. on sidewall) by the manufacturer. This is indicated on the side of the tire by “M+S”, “M/S” or an icon of a mountain with a snowflake.



Drivers of smaller vehicles found not be carrying chains or ATDs could face up to a $50 fine plus a $17 surcharge.

A CSP spokesperson said the agency will be conducting their first chain check compliance operation on Thursday, Sept. 4 on I-70 near Dotsero.

