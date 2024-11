Colorado Springs Utilities installing water main along Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — A big project happening along Marksheffel Road began Monday. Colorado Springs Utilities will be installing 18,000 feet of water main between the east gate at Peterson Space Force Base and Drennan Road.

This is in hopes to improve water service reliability in the area. This whole project will take about two years to complete, and the first phase will last until January.

Until then, drivers will notice shifting lanes along Marksheffel Road and periodic lane closures.

