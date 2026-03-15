Colorado Springs on accident alert due to weather conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on accident alert as of Sunday morning due to road conditions.

This means that if drivers are involved in an accident with no injuries requiring medical care, no driver is suspected to be under the influence, all drivers have their license, registration, and insurance, and there's no damage to public property, drivers should follow the procedure to complete a counter (cold) report.

Drivers can pick up an accident report at any CSPD substation or find it online.

To find one online, visit the CSPD website and follow these steps;



Click on “Online Reporting” and select “Cold Reporting: Report a Minor Traffic Accident” for instructions.



Drivers are also reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being in an accident in adverse weather and road conditions by checking travel conditions before leaving and allocating more time to get to their destination.

More ways to avoid an accident are driving at a safe speed, increasing following distance, using less hazardous roads, and removing snow and ice from their cars.

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