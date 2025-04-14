Closures scheduled this week on Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will continue directional overnight closures on Powers Boulevard this week.

The closures are in place so work can be performed on new bridges as part of the Powers Boulevard and Airport Road Interchange project, according to CDOT.

You can view the scheduled closures below:



Monday, April 14: Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Tuesday, April 15: Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, April 16: Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Thursday, April 17: Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CDOT says travelers should expect single and double lane closures starting around 7 p.m.

You can view the detour routes in place below:



Southbound Powers Boulevard detour: Traffic must exit at East Platte Avenue. Head west on East Platte Avenue, south on South Academy Boulevard and east on Airport Road. Note: Colorado Springs Airport (COS) suggests that traffic headed to the airport continue south on South Academy Boulevard and east on East Fountain Boulevard.

Northbound Powers Boulevard detour: Traffic must turn left or right at Airport Road. The detour route will direct traffic east on Airport Road to the northbound Powers Boulevard on-ramp at Stewart Avenue.

For more information on the Powers Boulevard and Airport Road Interchange project, visit CDOT's website.

