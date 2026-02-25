Closures planned along Marksheffel Road start Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two sections of Marksheffel Road between Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard will close starting Thursday evening.

The City of Colorado Springs says the closures are happening to complete drainage improvements and change traffic patterns. They also say the closures are being scheduled during lower traffic volume so crews can perform the work safely.

The following closures will happen at the days and times listed below:



Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 5:30 a.m.

Marksheffel Road from north of Tarren Heights to south of Dublin Boulevard

Friday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m.

Marksheffel Road from north of Stetson Hills Boulevard to south of Ryker Peak



The city says a detour will be in place. It will direct travelers to use Peterson Road, Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard. The city says Tarren Heights and Ryker Peak will provide neighborhood access.

Drivers are also encouraged to plan ahead and follow detour signs.

For more information about the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. For the most up to date information on road closures, you can call the project hotline at (719)645-4055.

___

Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission. Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.