Center lanes of Garden of the Gods Road closing Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The center lanes of Garden of the Gods Road will close east of I-25 Wednesday evening for construction work, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The city says drivers should use extra caution on Garden of the Gods Road near Northpark Drive and Mark Dabling Boulevard. They also say safety barriers will be in place.

The closure is part of the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, which includes the installation of traffic lights at those streets to make the area safer.

To learn more about the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

