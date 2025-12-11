Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Center lanes of Garden of the Gods Road closing Wednesday evening

Starting tonight, drivers in Colorado Springs will face overnight lane closures on Garden of the Gods Road, east of I-25. Crews are installing new traffic lights at two intersections to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.
Heads Up, Drivers: Major Overnight Closures on Garden of the Gods Rd
Road Work
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The center lanes of Garden of the Gods Road will close east of I-25 Wednesday evening for construction work, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The city says drivers should use extra caution on Garden of the Gods Road near Northpark Drive and Mark Dabling Boulevard. They also say safety barriers will be in place.

The closure is part of the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, which includes the installation of traffic lights at those streets to make the area safer.

To learn more about the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks.

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community