CDOT to start I-25 concrete panel repairs starting May 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, May 11, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) construction crews will begin a two-week-long concrete panel repair operation on a one-mile stretch of Interstate 25.

The constructions will be from Mile Point 141 to 142, near the US Highway 24/Cimarron Street Interchange.

Drivers in the area will experience various lane closures between the Mile Points from May 11 to 14, and May 17 to 21. Closures will affect both northbound and southbound lanes.

CDOT expects minimal delays. They have provided a map and traffic impacts, which you can view below;

Colorado Department of Transportation Map of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs indicating road work near the US Highway 24 Interchange.

Working hours will be from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. on the specified dates.

Speed will be reduced in the work zone.

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, be cautious, allow extra space between cars, and plan for extra driving time.

Deborah Nicholls may have a new trial after the court finds possible violations Deborah Nicholls a Colorado woman convicted of killing here three children following a house fire in 2003, could get a new trial after the Innocence Project discovered new evidence in her case. Deborah Nicholls may have a new trial after the court finds possible violations

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