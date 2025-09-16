CDOT resurfacing Highway 24 near East Platte Avenue this week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is resurfacing Highway 24 east of East Platte Avenue this week.

Crews will resurface the highway from mile point 311 (east of Powers Boulevard) to 312 (east of the Galley and Peterson Road intersection).

From Monday through Thursday, work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following will take place in the work zone:



various lane closures

shoulder closures



According to CDOT, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction of resurfacing. They also say traffic delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go” by checking weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions.

You can view the following resources below:



The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:



Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices, such as phones, while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

