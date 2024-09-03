Broadmoor Valley Road closed Tuesday evening due to a water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS — Broadmoor Valley Road is closed between Woodbridge Drive and Golf Gate Lane due to a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The closure is on the south side of the city near Broadmoor Valley Park.

Crews are working on the repair, and CSU asks that you avoid the area until it is fixed. At this time, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE: There is a full closure of Broadmoor Valley Road, between Woodbridge Drive and Golf Gate Lane, as our crews work to repair a water main break. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes.We appreciate your understanding! pic.twitter.com/Ddnh72nr4A — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 3, 2024

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

