Bridge repairs will reduce lanes on Pikes Peak Avenue until October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says that there will be reduced lanes on Pikes Peak Avenue starting Monday, July 6, for bridge repairs.

There will be a lane reduction eastbound and westbound from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily on Monday as crews repair the bridge over Shooks Run Creek.

The project will be ongoing until October.

One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of the bridge will stay open during the project, but the open lanes will shift at times.

Work include;



Repairing concrete on the bridge deck and installing a polyester concrete overlay

Repairing masonry pilasters, including securing caps and replacing missing stones

Repairing sidewalks on the bridge; at least one sidewalk will remain accessible throughout construction

City officials say that Mountain Metro Transit bus stop ID 638, on the south side of Pikes Peak Avenue, will be out of service between late August and late October.

The Shooks Run Trail will remain open during the project.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and plan for extra travel time.

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