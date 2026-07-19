Beacon Lite Road to close Monday as road work begins

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers in northern El Paso County should prepare for road construction to kick off on Monday, which could impact some commutes.

The El Paso County Government says work will begin Monday, and Beacon Light Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Palmer Divide Road and Wakonda Way.

El Paso County Government

Crews will be working to complete waterline and storm sewer installation in the area. This closure to through traffic in the area will last roughly three to four months, according to the county.

Local access to homes and private drives will remain available to residents in the area.

A detour will be routed following Palmer Divide Road, Indi Drive, Aries Drive, and Wakonda Way.

To learn more about the project, click here.

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