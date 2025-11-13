Barr Trail Parking Lot closing Thursday for restriping operations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Barr Trail Parking Lot will be closed Thursday for restriping operations, according to the City of Manitou Springs.

The closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city says to plan ahead and use alternate parking areas during the closure. They say the restriping will improve traffic flow and enhance safety in the area.

For additional information about the restriping or if you have questions, you can call the Senior Project Manager, Felipe Lopez, at (719)426-0645, or send him an email at flopez@manitouspringsco.gov.

