These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st.

HB25-1090, Protections Against Deceptive Pricing Practices

The act prohibits a person from offering, displaying, or advertising pricing information unless they clearly disclose the maximum total price. It also prohibits landlords from requiring a tenant to pay certain fees and charges. Violations could lead to penalties under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

HB25-1002, Medical Necessity Determination Insurance Coverage

Coverage for the prevention of, screening for, and treatment of behavioral, mental health, and substance use disorders must be no less extensive than what is offered for a physical illness.

SB25-183, Coverage for Pregnancy-Related Services

During the 2024 general election, Colorado voters approved Amendment 79. It adds a state constitutional amendment recognizing the right to an abortion and prohibits health insurance companies from excluding coverage for an abortion. The act expands the definition of "family-planning-related services."

SB25-004, Regulating Child Care Center Fees

If a prospective family pays a child care center or program an application, waitlist, or deposit fee, the fee is refundable if the child is not enrolled after six months of paying the fee. To receive a refund, a written request must be submitted. Families who are offered a child care slot and refuse it will not receive a refund.

SB25-053, Protect Wild Bison

The act classifies bison as big game unless the bison are livestock. Classifying bison as wildlife means hunting or taking one is illegal, unless authorized. The penalty for illegally killing or capturing a bison is $10,000.

HB25-1238, Gun Show Requirements

Gun show promoters will have to submit a security plan to local law enforcement. Promoters will also be required to have liability insurance for the gun show, implement security measures, and now allow people under the age of 18 at the show unless a parent, grandparent, or guardian is with them.

Email Senior Reporter Meghan Glova at meghan.glova@koaa.com.

