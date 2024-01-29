Teen murder suspect who escaped on the way to hospital is captured

A teenage murder suspect who escaped while en route to a Philadelphia hospital last week has been found and captured.

U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia said the 17-year-old was caught Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators had been conducting surveillance of Philadelphia's Hunting Park — which is an area the suspect frequents — when they observed him boarding a Septa bus.

U.S. Marshals pulled the bus over and arrested him without incident.

USMS Philadelphia said a black handcuff key, which is used to get out of restraints, was found in the suspect's pocket. It was discovered during a routine pat down and secured by detectives.

The suspect was 14 when he was arrested for murder in 2020. Since then, he has remained at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Service Center until his escape just days ago. He fled while being transported to the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania on Jan. 24

"To bring [the suspect] into custody 4 days after escaping, is a result of tremendous collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Homicide Unit. We thank the great citizens of Philadelphia, as well as the media, for their support and coverage during this investigation," said supervisory deputy Marshal Robert Clark in a press release.

