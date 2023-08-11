Target recalls 2.2 million more candles, citing burn, laceration risk

Target has recalled 2.2 million Threshold candles as the glass jar can break, which can cause a laceration and burn hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The candles come in 5.5-ounce one-wick and 20-ounce three-wick varieties.

Target has received 19 reports of the jar breaking, which caused one minor injury.

Target sold the candles from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12. Dozens of different scents are included in the recall. A full list of products is available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

Those with recalled candles are encouraged to stop using them and return them to Target for a refund. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.

The newest recall comes months after Target recalled 5 million Threshold candlesfor the same reason. In that recall, Target said it received 137 reports of jars cracking or breaking, causing six injuries. Several of the incidents resulted in serious injuries, the CPSC said.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website.

You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

