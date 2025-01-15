Talks on D-11 employee handbook start Wednesday after board cuts ties with union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday night District 11 in Colorado Springs is set to hold a work session on an employee handbook.

The focus of the meeting will be on how to address teacher benefits and working conditions after the school board voted to end the agreement with the teacher's union.

The board voted back in December to eliminate the longstanding agreement with the Colorado Springs Educations Association (CSEA). The master agreement between the union and the board had been in place since 1968.

Many teachers fought back against the board's decision saying the agreement should have stayed in place to guarantee things like pay, benefits, and lunch breaks, while the school board explained this comes down to accountability.

The work session is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. following a special meeting. D-11 is also seeking applicants for their new D11 Employee Engagement Group (EEG). The group will be made up of 15 to 18 employees representing all employee across schools and departments. Click here for more info including how to apply, applications are due by Jan. 24. The initial focus of this group is to help develop the handbook.

The special meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. with an executive session, public comment is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. on other topics for action items you can view below.

The public session of the special meeting Wednesday night includes:

1. Modification of the Agenda

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Superintendent's Report - Jenkins Middle School

4. Colorado Springs School of Technology Update - 45 minutes

5. Public Comments: Action Agenda Items Only - 60 minutes

Action items for the special meeting Wednesday night include:

1. District Review Charter School Renewal Application - Eastlake High School - 10 minutes

2. District Review Charter School Renewal Application - Community Prep High School - 10 minutesThis Agenda

3. Budget Transfer - Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST) Renovations at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) - 10 minutes

4. Real Estate Contract Award - Sale of Roosevelt Charter Academy Elementary School Site to Roosevelt Charter Academy

5. Mid-Year Modifications to the 2024-2025 Adopted Budget - 15 minutes

Meetings are held at 1115 N. El Paso Street and can be watched by clicking here.