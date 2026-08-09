Spring Fire Department treats dozens for heat illness at Tacos and Tequilas Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response treated 72 people for heat-related illness Saturday at the Tacos and Tequilas Festival at UCHealth Park on Tutt Boulevard.

Ten of those patients had to go to local hospitals for serious symptoms of dehydration and/or intoxication.

The Springs Fire Department was already at the festival when several people started to experience symptoms of heat-related illness. Because of the large number of patients, additional CSFD units and AMR ambulances were called to the event.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Colorado Springs area for Sunday, August, 9, from noon to 8 p.m.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion:

Excessive sweating

Dizziness

Thirst

Nausea

Weakness

Muscle cramps

Headache

Know the signs of heat stroke:

Confusion

Slurred speech

Nausea

Rapid pulse

Loss of consciousness

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately. Move the person to a cooler location and begin cooling them while waiting for emergency assistance to arrive.

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