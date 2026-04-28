Wolves confirm Edwards has no structural damage in his knee, but he'll be out for at least a week

DENVER (AP) — Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards will be sidelined for at least a week with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee, a diagnosis the Timberwolves announced Monday before Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Denver.

Edwards had an MRI that confirmed the absence of structural damage, a relief to the Timberwolves after he was injured in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4 victory over the Nuggets.

“With Anthony, we dodged a bullet,” coach Chris Finch said. “That's a huge sigh of relief. I know he's frustrated because he's been dealing with the other knee and done all the things necessary to finally get himself off the injury report and as luck would have it, he takes that spill the other day.

“But if we can extend this playoff run for a bit then we'll be lucky enough to get him back, so I think for that he's excited. So, it gives him something to work toward.”

Edwards' availability for the second round if Minnesota advances would be in question. The team said he was week to week, suggesting that Edwards would likely miss at least the beginning of the next series before he's cleared to return.

“With the two injuries we had in one game, it was as positive as you can get it,” guard Mike Conley told reporters after the team's pregame shootaround. “Obviously we want him to get healthy. We want him to be recovered as quickly as he can, but his health is No. 1. He knows his body. When his body’s ready, he’s going to fight through it. We know if we can get out of the series, we’ll get him back.”

Minnesota, which led Denver 3-1 going into Game 5, lost its other starting guard, Donte DiVincenzo, for the rest of the postseason and much of next season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered in the opening minutes of Game 4.

Finch said he's had good conversations with both Edwards and DiVincenzo, who's already had surgery. Finch said he appreciated Boston star Jayson Tatum's kind words about being there for DiVincenzo after going through a similar injury a year ago.

“They're both in the best mental space that they can be, giving what they've been through,” Finch said of his sidelined guards. “I think Donte has kind of come to peace with what's happened, knows what's the next steps in the long road that's ahead. Things went really well for him in the surgery.

“So, Jayson Tatum's comments I thought were super classy, kind and compassionate, mean a lot. I know Donte's heard them and he's been such a great example of what's possible and of course a top-notch medical team and rehab team around him, it certainly provides inspiration. And that's what you need when you're coming back from an injury like that, is the confidence in all the steps to keep going.”

Edwards averaged 28.8 points this season, third best in the NBA behind Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He missed 21 games, by far the most of his career, mostly because of a right knee injury.

Out for Denver in Game 5 were starter Aaron Gordon (left calf) and fellow forward Peyton Watson (right hamstring), who's missed the entire series.

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AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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