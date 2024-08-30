What to watch this football season on KOAA-TV

SOUTHERN COLORADO — KOAA-TV is your home for Big Ten college football, Notre Dame football and Sunday Night Football! Check out the action all season long.
Below is a list of the games you can watch:
Big Ten Football
- Saturday, August 31: Fresno State at Michigan 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 7: Colorado at Nebraska 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 14: Indiana at UCLA 5:30 p.m.
As the season progresses, games on KOAA-TV will be announced. News5 will update this web story when those games are announced.
Notre Dame Football
- Saturday, September 7: Northern Illinois at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 21: Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 12: Stanford at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 9: Florida State at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 16: Virginia at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 23: Notre Dame at Army 5:00 p.m.
NFL
- Thursday, September 5: Baltimore Ravens VS Kansas City Chiefs
- Sunday, September 8: Los Angeles Rams VS Detroit Lions
- Sunday, September 15: Chicago Bears VS Houston Texans
- Sunday, September 22: Kansas City Chiefs VS Atalanta Falcons
- Sunday, September 29: Buffalo Bills VS Baltimore Ravens
- Sunday, October 6: Dallas Cowboys VS Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sunday, October 13: Cincinnati Bengals VS New York Giants
- Sunday, October 20: New York Jets VS Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sunday, October 27: Dallas Cowboys VS San Francisco 49ers
- Sunday, November 3: Jacksonville Jaguars VS Philadelphia Eagles
- Sunday, November 10: Detroit Lions VS Houston Texans
- Sunday, November 17: Indianapolis Colts VS New York Jets
- Sunday, November 24: Philadelphia Eagles VS Los Angeles Rams
- Thursday, November 28: Miami Dolphins VS Green Bay Packers
- Sunday, December 1: San Francisco 49ers VS Buffalo Bills
- Sunday, December 8: Los Angeles Chargers VS Kansas City Chiefs
- Sunday, December 15: Green Bay Packers VS Seattle Seahawks
- Saturday, December 21: Houston Texans VS Kansas City Chiefs
- Sunday, December 22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Dallas Cowboys
- Sunday, December 29: Miami Dolphins VS Cleveland Browns
- Sunday, January 5: TBD VS TBD
After week 4, flex scheduling begins. That means Sunday afternoon games can be moved to Sunday night games if better matchups develop from weeks 5-17. News5 will update this web story if changes are made.
___
Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know
With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.