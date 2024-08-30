What to watch this football season on KOAA-TV

SOUTHERN COLORADO — KOAA-TV is your home for Big Ten college football, Notre Dame football and Sunday Night Football! Check out the action all season long.

Below is a list of the games you can watch:

Big Ten Football



Saturday, August 31: Fresno State at Michigan 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7: Colorado at Nebraska 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14: Indiana at UCLA 5:30 p.m.

As the season progresses, games on KOAA-TV will be announced. News5 will update this web story when those games are announced.

Notre Dame Football



Saturday, September 7: Northern Illinois at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21: Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 12: Stanford at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9: Florida State at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 16: Virginia at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23: Notre Dame at Army 5:00 p.m.

NFL

Thursday, September 5: Baltimore Ravens VS Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, September 8: Los Angeles Rams VS Detroit Lions

Sunday, September 15: Chicago Bears VS Houston Texans

Sunday, September 22: Kansas City Chiefs VS Atalanta Falcons

Sunday, September 29: Buffalo Bills VS Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, October 6: Dallas Cowboys VS Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, October 13: Cincinnati Bengals VS New York Giants

Sunday, October 20: New York Jets VS Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, October 27: Dallas Cowboys VS San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, November 3: Jacksonville Jaguars VS Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, November 10: Detroit Lions VS Houston Texans

Sunday, November 17: Indianapolis Colts VS New York Jets

Sunday, November 24: Philadelphia Eagles VS Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, November 28: Miami Dolphins VS Green Bay Packers

Sunday, December 1: San Francisco 49ers VS Buffalo Bills

Sunday, December 8: Los Angeles Chargers VS Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 15: Green Bay Packers VS Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, December 21: Houston Texans VS Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 29: Miami Dolphins VS Cleveland Browns

Sunday, January 5: TBD VS TBD

After week 4, flex scheduling begins. That means Sunday afternoon games can be moved to Sunday night games if better matchups develop from weeks 5-17. News5 will update this web story if changes are made.

