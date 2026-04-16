What to know about the first-round matchups in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs

As playoff races were raging down the stretch, Commissioner Gary Bettman pointed out that the NHL in years past has had first-round matchups decided on the final day of the season.

Needing until the final day is true once again, with three matchups yet to be determined before the playoffs begin this weekend. A look at the matchups (division and seeding noted):

East: Carolina (Metropolitan 1) vs. Ottawa (wild card 2)

Carolina (53-22-7, 113 points): The Hurricanes are in the postseason for an eighth consecutive year since Rod Brind’Amour took over as coach, and as the top seed in the East they have home-ice advantage through the conference final. Strengths: They have experience, with three trips to the East final over the past eight years and have seven 20-goal scorers led by Seth Jarvis with 32. Weaknesses: Goaltending is still a question mark, as is the reputation the team has developed for being unable to score when the competition gets tougher.

Ottawa (43-27-11, 97 points with 1 game remaining): The Senators were 15th out of 16 teams in the East on Jan. 25. They won 20 of their next 29 games to clinch a spot. Strengths: Travis Green's team plays hard, and when Linus Ullmark is on his game in net they can beat anyone. Injuries down the stretch only showed how much organizational depth they have. Weaknesses: Ottawa has taken the seventh-most penalties of any team in the league and is the fourth-worst at killing them off. They also expended a lot of energy making up ground.

Whyno’s pick: Carolina (-175) is a justified favorite based on talent discrepancy but it will be a grind. Hurricanes in six.

East: Pittsburgh (Metropolitan 2) vs. Philadelphia (Metropolitan 3)

Pittsburgh (41-25-16, 98 points): The longshot Penguins are giving the trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang another chance after three years without a postseason berth. Strengths: Erik Karlsson has been great at 35, and rookie coach Dan Muse plays a style that allows his team to score in bunches and turn the tide on opponents quickly. Weaknesses: Defending isn't the Pens' strong suit, and neither is their goaltending, so they often need to outscore their problems.

Philadelphia (43-27-12, 98 points): The Flyers have been the NHL's best team since March 7, going 15-5-1 to make it in for the first time since 2020. Strengths: They can lean on experienced elders like Sean Couturier but are in the playoffs because of young, emerging stars Tyson Foerster, Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov. Weaknesses: Goalie Dan Vladar played a ton down the stretch because he needed to, and he and his many of his teammates are largely new to this kind of pressure.

Whyno's pick: Pittsburgh (-160) has too many players who have been there, done that and could make a longer-than-expected run. Penguins in five.

East: Buffalo (Atlantic 1) vs. Boston (wild card 1)

Buffalo (50-23-8, 108 points with 1 game remaining): The Sabres bounced back from losing 18 of their first 29 games to end the longest playoff drought in league history and win the division, with Lindy Ruff becoming the front-runner for coach of the year in the process. Strengths: Unlike last year, the players are accustomed to tight games and winning them instead of folding. Tage Thompson can score from anywhere. Weaknesses: A lack of experience tends to show this time of year and how players respond to playoff hockey will be critical.

Boston (45-27-10, 100 points): Back in the playoffs after a one-year blip, the Bruins relied on 100-point scorer David Pastrnak, goaltender Jeremy Swayman and top defenseman Charlie McAvoy to steady the ship. Strengths: They're well-coached by Marco Sturm, and Swayman has had an excellent season. Weaknesses: They are a solid if not spectacular team that needs to rely on Pastrnak and the top scorers a little too much.

Whyno's pick: Buffalo (-190) gets it done after getting pushed to the edge. Sabres in seven.

East: Tampa Bay (Atlantic 2) vs. Montreal (Atlantic 3)

Tampa Bay (50-25-6, 106 points with 1 game remaining): The Lightning endured injuries to the likes of defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh to top centers Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, and yet they're among the Stanley Cup favorites thanks to winger Nikita Kucherov, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and roster depth. Strengths: Vasilevskiy gives them a chance to win every game, and the extended absences have shown why coach Jon Cooper is one of the best. Weaknesses: Hedman has not played since mid-March and his status in uncertain.

Montreal (48-24-10, 106 points): The Canadiens won eight in a row down the stretch and 15 of their final 21 games, with Cole Caufield becoming the organization's first 50-goal scorer since 1990 and center Nick Suzuki crashing the MVP race. Strengths: They move the puck extremely well and quickly and can strike at 5 on 5 or the power play. Weaknesses: They will have to prove they can play playoff-style hockey by defending and getting some stops in net.

Whyno's pick: Tampa Bay (-235) has the pedigree, but Montreal is hot at the right time. Canadiens in six.

West: Dallas (Central 2) vs. Minnesota (Central 3)

Dallas (49-20-12, 110 points with 1 game remaining): The Stars won’t have injured center Roope Hintz for at least the first two games and top defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s return timing is also uncertain but Dallas is still stacked. Strengths: Jake Oettinger can be a wall in net, especially in the third period, and winger Mikko Rantanen has shown he's a proven playoff performer. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnson both scored more than 40 goals. Weaknesses: Injuries may just be too much for Dallas, taking out too many key players against another top team.

Minnesota (46-24-12, 104 points): The Wild are 0-9 in their past nine playoff series and have not advanced past the first round since 2015, though this time they have elite D-man Quinn Hughes after a December trade. Strengths: Top wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are dominant forces, as is Hughes back on the blue line with Brock Faber. Weaknesses: Depth down the middle at center sticks out like a sore thumb, as does Minnesota's inconsistent goaltending since the Olympic break in February.

Whyno's pick: Dallas (-100) is a slight favorite but is banged up at the wrong time for this kind of series. Wild in seven.

What is left to determine

Three matchups in the West will be settled by Thursday night.

Colorado, the Presidents' Trophy winner, will face Los Angeles, Anaheim or two-time defending conference champion Edmonton. Vegas will face either Utah, the Kings or Ducks, with the Oilers also in the mix.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

Homeowners purchase rain barrels to save gardens and money following a dry winter season Spring showers could be a saving grace for homeowners following a dry winter. One way to use the rain we do get is to collect and store it in a rain barrel. Homeowners purchase rain barrels to save gardens and money following a dry winter season

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.