Wesley Coddington and Traven Sharon heading to wrestling finals, looking to add to family legacies

DENVER — Winning the state championship at Ball Arena is the goal of every wrestler that steps foot onto a mat during the winter season. For Vista Ridge’s Wesley Coddington and Fowler’s Traven Sharon, that goal is less than 24 hours away.

But it’s more than just a title on the line for these two. It’s also about adding to their family legacies.

Coddington’s brother, Maxwell, won the state title in 2022 and became the first ever to do so in Vista Ridge history.

Since then, there has only been one other wrester to win in the Wolves program, but that was on the girls' side. After a dominating win in his semifinal matchup, Wesley awaits his opportunity to join his brother as the only boys to win the title for Vista Ridge.

“I just went out there and did my thing like my brother does," said Wesley. "We’re going to get another state title for the Coddington’s.”

Sharon on the other hand has already been to the top of the podium, doing so along side his older brother Waitley. Traven and Waitley each took home titles in 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

On a deeper level, Traven has the opportunity to join the 34 other wrestlers in Colorado’s history to win four state titles. The year prior to winning alongside his brother, Traven took home the crown in the 106-pound division.

Traven is the only wrestler in the 2025 tournament with the opportunity to become a four time champion.

The final matches will begin following the parade of champions at 4 p.m.

You can click here for full brackets and results of this years tournament.

