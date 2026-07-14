Weidner Field hosting free FIFA World Cup Watch Party this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The FIFA World Cup is wrapping up across the United States, and as the closing weekend approaches, here's how soccer fans across the city can come together to view the final match.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Weidner Field will be hosting a community watch party this upcoming Sunday.

The event is open to the public starting at 12:30 p.m.

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More than 98,000 acres burned and 338 homes lost: The latest on the Aspen Acres Fire An update on the Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned nearly 99,000 acres and destroyed 338 homes. While some residents are being allowed to return, new pre-evacuation orders have been issued as officials warn there's still "a lot of potential" for the fire to grow. 98,000 Acres, 338 Homes Lost: The Latest on the Aspen Acres Fire

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