'We love our Broncos,' Meet the Denver Broncos fans of the year, a Super Bowl-bound couple from Pueblo

PUEBLO — A Pueblo couple's dedication to the Denver Broncos has earned them the team's highest fan honor and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Kevin and Sue Nunn were selected as the Denver Broncos' fans of the year, chosen from millions of supporters for their unwavering loyalty to the orange and blue. The recognition comes with tickets to represent Broncos Country at the Super Bowl.

"I can't describe it. It's exciting. It's exhilarating. You don't know what else is going to happen," Sue Nunn said.

Eleanor Sheahan

"Speechless. I mean, it's just hard to imagine. I mean, just...us out of millions of people, millions of fans, we got picked," Kevin Nunn said.

The Nunns have been season ticket holders for nearly 20 years, spending countless Sundays at Mile High Stadium. Their devotion extends far beyond game day attendance.

"There's so many exciting things that happen, and you never know the way that ball is going to bounce," Sue Nunn said.

The couple’s epic fandom is shown inside their one of a kind fan cave. The Nunns purchased an old firehouse at auction back in 2014. Ever since, they have transformed the space into the ultimate Broncos fan cave.

Eleanor Sheahan

The building houses an extensive collection of team memorabilia, including game-worn uniforms, autographed footballs, traveling trophies, and shrines dedicated to legendary players.

"These guys here, these are game-worn uniforms. And little signs talk about them on what games they were played in and show the dirt," Kevin Nunn said, pointing to displayed jerseys.

Eleanor Sheahan

When the Broncos play away games, the converted firehouse becomes a gathering place for fellow fans. The Nunns team spirit is shown on every shelf and in every corner. The collection includes a wide range of collectibles, from beer cans, old orange crush cans, and figurines to uniforms and commemorative coins.

"They are electrifying," Sue Nunn said. "There is no other word for it. It is because we love our Broncos."

As the 2025 Broncos Fans of the Year, the Nunns were awarded tickets to the Super Bowl in February. With a winning record, the Nunns believe the Broncos could also make it to the Super Bowl.

Eleanor Sheahan

"I hope so. They will. The way they're going, they will," Sue and Kevin Nunn said when asked if the Broncos will make it to the championship game.

"We won this. Now it's time to win the Super Bowl," Sue Nunn said.

The competition continues as the Nunns now compete against fans from every NFL team to determine the 2025 Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year. Voting is available online for supporters who want to back the Pueblo natives. The Nunns hope they can win the Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year to represent Broncos Country nationwide.

Kevin and Sue Nunn

___

Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo A three-year-old goat named Pongo is making the holidays brighter for families in southern Colorado, one bell ring at a time. Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.