WATCH: Two El Paso County high schools win back to back state basketball titles

DENVER, Colo. — Two high schools in El Paso County can call themselves back-to-back basketball state champions. The Mesa Ridge boys and the Colorado Springs Christian School girls pulled off the rare accomplishment Saturday.

WATCH: Athlete of the Week: Colorado Springs Christian Lions' Grace Minihane

News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder shows us how the schools celebrated the wins.

The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies finished the season 26-2, and defeated the Windsor Wizards 57-53 to win their second straight Class 5A title. The Vanguard School lost to Yuma on Saturday in the Class 3A final.

The Colorado Springs Christian School finished their undefeated season with a victory over the Peyton Panthers by the final score of 59-32.

WATCH: AOTW Peyton's own AJ Mannering and Abbie Nickell

News 5 would like to congratulate all southern Colorado schools on their hard work this season!

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.