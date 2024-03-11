Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Two El Paso County high schools win back to back state basketball titles

Two high schools in El Paso County can call themselves back to back basketball state champions. The Mesa Ridge boys and the Colorado Springs Christian School girls pulled off the rare accomplishment.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 19:24:09-04

DENVER, Colo. — Two high schools in El Paso County can call themselves back-to-back basketball state champions. The Mesa Ridge boys and the Colorado Springs Christian School girls pulled off the rare accomplishment Saturday.

WATCH: Athlete of the Week: Colorado Springs Christian Lions' Grace Minihane

News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder shows us how the schools celebrated the wins.

The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies finished the season 26-2, and defeated the Windsor Wizards 57-53 to win their second straight Class 5A title. The Vanguard School lost to Yuma on Saturday in the Class 3A final.

The Colorado Springs Christian School finished their undefeated season with a victory over the Peyton Panthers by the final score of 59-32.

WATCH: AOTW Peyton's own AJ Mannering and Abbie Nickell

News 5 would like to congratulate all southern Colorado schools on their hard work this season!
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App