WATCH: Southern Colorado high schools shine at state bowling tournament

LONE TREE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain High School unified bowling team just wrapped up a successful season on the lanes.

Their season ended with a trip to the state championship tournament. Unified bowling pairs students with and without special needs together.

News5 shows the Red-Tailed Hawks' journey to the tournament, and what making it to state means to them.

Lakewood High School won the state championship. Pueblo South was the highest finisher in southern Colorado, taking fifth place.

