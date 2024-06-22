WATCH LIVE: New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.

The Switchbacks are on the road this weekend as they make their way down I-25 to Albuquerque, to take on New Mexico United.

Watch live beginning on Saturday at 7 p.m. below or use these instructions on how to watch.

WATCH LIVE AT 7 PM: New Mexico United vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

